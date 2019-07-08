The First Tee of Greater Tyler breaks ground on new golf learning facility

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - City leaders and dignitaries in Tyler were on hand Monday morning to help break ground on a new golf facility that will be used to conduct life skills experience classes.
In collaboration with the City of Tyler, The First Tee of Greater Tyler is constructing a learning facility on the corner of West 32nd Street and North Broadway as part of the Woldert Park system.
“We had a groundbreaking ceremony for our new artificial turf facility,” said Christian Saran, program director at The First Tee of Greater Tyler, “We’re going to be able to offer life skills programming here in the North Tyler area to kids all over the community.”
Saran said the program will teach students interpersonal skills, emotional management, goal-setting, and resiliency skills through the game of golf.
The facility will include a limited flight driving range, putting green, and chipping green. In the future, a building will be added to broaden services provided to the community.
“We’ve had a dream for this land and this facility for about 7 years now,” Saran said.
“It’s going to provide another positive youth development opportunity for kids to be involved after school; to be with a positive mentor and a coach. It will give them the opportunity to learn a game and skill they’ll use the rest of their life."
The program will tee-off in October for its first seasonal program.
The First Tee of Greater Tyler is always looking for volunteers. If you enjoy working with kids, you’re asked to visit First Tee of Greater Tyler’s website for more information on how you can get involved.
The First Tee of Greater Tyler is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to positive youth development. Using golf as a platform, The First Tee programs teach life skills and core values like honesty, respect, and perseverance to young people between the ages of 7 and 18.
