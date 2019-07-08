DPS: Woman fatally struck by truck while chasing dog

RUSK, TEXAS (KLTV) - A woman was struck and killed by a truck Sunday while attempting to catch a dog, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS identified the woman as Katherine Ann Petty, 60, of Garland.
The crash occurred about 3:14 p.m. Sunday on Highway 69 South, about 3.5 miles north of Rusk, Texas. A preliminary DPS crash report shows determined that Petty was struck by a 2011 Peterbilt truck tractor that was towing a semi-trailer. The truck, driven by Rogelio Armando Castillo, 41, of Lufkin, was traveling north in the inside lane of Highway 69 when Petty ran into the lane while chasing the dog, DPS said.
She was transported to UT-Health Tyler where she later died.
The crash remains under investigation.
