Bowie County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of inmate

BOWIE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the death of an inmate at the Bi-State jail.
According to a press release, on July 6, Bowie County Deputies Norman Alexander and Ed Steger were dispatched to the Bi-State Jail to assist Life Net personnel. When they arrived, they spoke with a corrections officer who informed them that another inmate had reported that inmate Michael Rodden was hanging in his cell.
This corrections officer along with nursing staff entered the cell and administered CPR until Life Net personnel arrived. These attempts to revive Rodden were unsuccessful.
The press release said there was nothing found during the initial investigation that indicates Rodden’s death was anything other than self-inflicted.
Officials said Rodden was being held in the Bi-State Jail for a Bond Surrender on Possession of a Controlled Substance Over One Gram and Under Four Grams, a new charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance Over One Gram and Under Four Grams, and Failure to Identify.
The Texas Rangers were called to conduct the investigation into Rodden’s death and the body has been sent off for an autopsy.
