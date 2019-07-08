Boat dock on Cedar Creek Lake heavily damaged following Friday fire

GUN BARREL CITY, TX (KLTV) - A boat dock was heavily damaged following a fire last Friday in Gun Barrel City.
According to the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, an alert motorist coming across the 334 bridge into Gun Barrel City from Seven Points spotted a dock fire in the Loon Bay subdivision just north of the bridge. The motorist notified the Gun Barrel Police Dispatch just before 5:00 am.
A police unit was immediately dispatched to the area to search for the location of the Fire and quickly located the fire in the 200 block of Loon Bay Drive.
The Fire Department arrived on scene shortly after 5:00 am and found the top of the two-story boathouse engulfed in flames. Fire Fighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. The boat dock suffered significant damage.
The property owner was not at home at the time of the fire. There were no injuries to the first responders.
