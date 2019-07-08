Better East Texas: Season of political promises

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We are quickly entering the season of promises – in the case of presidential candidates, there are just as many promises floating around as there are candidates. With more than twenty declared candidates on the democratic ticket for president, potential office holders are doing their best to stand out from the crowd.
It’s understandable they would have that desire as it is only the candidates that are doing well in the polls, raising money and followers that will get the chance to move on through the debates. But for some of these candidates, is it OK for them to make wild, radical, unfulfillable promises, just to get a bump in polling?
Topics like the promise to wipe out student loans, a fifteen dollar minimum wage, added paid vacation for workers and free college tuition are some of the declared promises of the current batch of candidates. Unfortunately, it has been going on for several election cycles, but it makes many sour on the prospect of voting for someone who can never fulfill their campaign promises.
We saw it from Donald Trump on the building and paying for the wall, we saw it from Barack Obama on some of the conditions of the affordable care act, like keeping your doctor. Promising in the political arena is fraught with unpredictability and needs to be respected more by this group of democratic hopefuls. Broken and unmet promises blemish us all, regardless of party. And thus, voter patience is wearing thin. Perhaps one candidate somewhere will understand that and that will make for a Better East Texas.
