Better East Texas: Season of political promises

We saw it from Donald Trump on the building and paying for the wall, we saw it from Barack Obama on some of the conditions of the affordable care act, like keeping your doctor. Promising in the political arena is fraught with unpredictability and needs to be respected more by this group of democratic hopefuls. Broken and unmet promises blemish us all, regardless of party. And thus, voter patience is wearing thin. Perhaps one candidate somewhere will understand that and that will make for a Better East Texas.