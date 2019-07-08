2 arrested for allegedly distributing marijuana, narcotics out of Tyler apartment complex

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested after a lengthy investigation into narcotics distribution at a Tyler apartment complex.
According to a press release, over the past several months, Narcotics Investigators with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office have been working the investigation into the narcotics distribution at an apartment complex located in the 3400 block of Varsity Drive.
During the investigation, Narcotics Investigators were able to develop probable cause to believe two individuals at this location were distributing narcotics from a specific apartment in the complex. Further, the apartment complex is located within 1,000 feet of the University of Texas at Tyler, which is a Drug Free Zone.
The two individuals who were identified during this investigation are Devonte Jones III – 19 of Tyler and Braylen Jones – 17 of Fort Worth.
On July 2, 2019, a search warrant was obtained for this apartment. That same evening, Smith County Narcotics Investigators executed the warrant with assistance from Smith County K-9 Deputies and Tyler P.D. Narcotics Investigators. Upon entry, both Devonte Jones and Braylen Jones were located inside the apartment. During the subsequent search, Investigators located marijuana, disposable cartridges containing liquid THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), digital scales, narcotics packaging equipment and a large amount of cash in various denominations. Narcotics Investigators also recovered a handgun inside the residence with the serial number removed.
The press release said Devonte Jones III was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana < 2 ounces, Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 2 in a Drug Free Zone and Tampering w/ Identification Number.
Braylen Jones was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana < 2 ounces, Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 2 in a Drug Free Zone, Fail to Identify Fugitive with Intent to Give False Information, Tampering w/ Identification Number and a warrant for Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon out of Tarrant County.
Both subjects were booked into the Smith County Jail on their listed charges.
