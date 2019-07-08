2 arrested for allegedly distributing marijuana, narcotics out of Tyler apartment complex

On July 2, 2019, a search warrant was obtained for this apartment. That same evening, Smith County Narcotics Investigators executed the warrant with assistance from Smith County K-9 Deputies and Tyler P.D. Narcotics Investigators. Upon entry, both Devonte Jones and Braylen Jones were located inside the apartment. During the subsequent search, Investigators located marijuana, disposable cartridges containing liquid THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), digital scales, narcotics packaging equipment and a large amount of cash in various denominations. Narcotics Investigators also recovered a handgun inside the residence with the serial number removed.