Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Tomorrow will be a drier, warmer day with morning temps starting off in the muggy middle 70s but quickly warming into the lower to middle 90s for afternoon highs. Mostly sunny skies with just a few isolated t’showers possible during the afternoon, mainly north of I-20 although most likely won’t see a drop. Dry and hot as we head into the first half of the work week thanks to a ridge of high pressure setting in over East Texas. Morning lows in the middle 70s and afternoon highs in the middle 90s and mostly sunny skies. Factoring in the humidity along with our middle 90s means heat index values will easily surpass the 100-degree mark so any strenuous outdoor activity should be limited and folks should stay hydrated and as cool as possible. Our high pressure will begin to shift further northwest which will allow for a few isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers to develop. During this time, a weak cold front will also push through East Texas which would help a few more showers and storms develop before we lose our daytime heating. Beyond that, more of the same should be expected for the weekend with lower to middle 90s and lots of sunshine.