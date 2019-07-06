Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Partly to mostly sunny skies for East Texas tomorrow as we wake up in the muggy middle 70s. Highs will warm into the middle 90s at their hottest tomorrow but will be dependent on just how much cloud cover you receive tomorrow. Another very slim chance of showers and a few thundershowers developing within the I20/I30 corridor once we pass lunchtime tomorrow but this is not very likely and the rest of East Texas will remain dry. Drier conditions and mostly sunny skies for the first half of the next work week with middle 70s in the morning and middle 90s in the afternoon. Factoring in the humidity, we could see heat indices rise into the 105-110 degree range so any strenuous outdoor activities should be limited. Slim chances for a few afternoon scattered showers on Thursday, then a weak cold front is expected to arrive later on Thursday/early Friday. This front will hardly affect afternoon temperatures as we’re still expected to warm into the lower to middle 90s but as the front pushes farther into the deep South, this could start up some weaker tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico and possibly increase rain chances for East Texas during the 8-10 day forecast period. This is still very far away and not guaranteed but will continue to be monitored and we’ll let you know if anything changes.