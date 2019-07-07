Marshall PD: Person shot, robbed after altercation

At approximately 1:55 pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019 the Marshall Police Department received a report of a disturbance in the 500 block of Henley Perry Dr. Patrol officers responded to the location and were provided with the description of the suspect vehicle, which was located a short time later. An attempt to stop the suspect’s vehicle resulted in a pursuit, which then transitioned into a foot chase. The suspect was apprehended and a firearm was recovered. The investigation revealed that an altercation began after a confrontation over driving in the neighborhood. The confrontation became physical, and resulted in an individual being shot and then robbed. This incident continues to be investigated and further information will be released as it becomes available.