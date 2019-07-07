Kilgore emergency crews responding to rollover crash on Interstate 20

Kilgore, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department is responding to a tractor trailer rollover.
It happened on Interstate 20 near the Post Oak Road exit.
The Kilgore Fire Department is also on the scene.
According to police, although it took time to get the driver out of the truck he was not injured. They say the exit will remain closed as officials work to clear the scene. The truck was transporting several cases of beer which will need to be removed from the roadway along with the large truck tractor trailer.
