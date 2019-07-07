Disney Channel’s Cameron Boyce dead at age 20

(CNN) - Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce has died.
The young actor was best known for his role in the Disney show “Jessie” and the movie “Descendants.”
There’s no word yet on the cause of his death. He was just 20 years old.
Disney's spokesperson described him as "an incredibly talented performer and a remarkably caring and thoughtful person" who will be dearly missed.
Boyce was set to appear in the comedy series “Mrs. Fletcher,” a new HBO comedy coming out this fall.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.