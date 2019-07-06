WEBXTRA: People view the B-17 Flying Fortress at Tyler Airport Warbird Expo

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The World War II Warbird Expo continues at the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
Visitors watched as crews moved a B-17 Flying Fortress into position for viewing. The aircraft played an important part in the US war effort in Europe during World War II. Of the 12,731 B-17’s built across the US, only nine are currently flying.
The expo continues until tomorrow. Admission to the event is $15.00 for adults and $5.00 for children 10 and under. Active duty service men and women may tour for free with their military ID.
CCVF donates all net proceeds from its fundraising events to veterans assisted by Fisher House, Hope For The Warriors and Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, each of which has a four-star rating on Charity Navigator.
Further event details and tickets may be found www.ccveteransfoundation.org/events.
