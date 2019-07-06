Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live: This morning will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the middle 70s. If you have any outdoor work you need to get done, it would be best to finish it before the clouds move out in the afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the middle 90s with plenty of sunshine but with the humidity, it will feel like we are in the low triple digits. Overnight lows will be in the middle 70s. Tomorrow will be very similar with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 90s. This pattern will stick around for most of this upcoming work week with 90s and mostly sunny skies. We could start to see a shift in our wind come Thursday and Friday. It is finally starting to feel a bit more like summer here in East Texas!