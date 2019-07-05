East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... It now appears that we are into summer...head first. Over the next week or so, we are looking for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the day with very little if any chance for PM rain. Overnight skies should be generally clear. Humidity should stay fairly high over the next several days as well, so with actual high temperatures in the middle 90s, heat index values should be in the triple digits during the afternoon hours. This summer-time heat will be allowed to happen as an upper-level area of high pressure system sets up over the south-central U.S. Please be careful out in this July heat. Lows should remain in the middle 70s with highs, as mentioned earlier, in the middle 90s. Have a great weekend.