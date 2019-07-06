Longview woman still working for veterans issues at 95

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - One East Texas woman is perhaps the living embodiment of the fourth of July patriotic spirit, a woman who dedicated most of her life to helping veterans and their families.
For decades she was a familiar face, volunteering at the Longview VA outpatient clinic and participating in patriotic events,
and at 95 Helen Smith is still working to help veterans.
“I love my God, I love my country, I love my freedom. We have to let the veterans know that we appreciate them risking their lives for our lives,” she says.
Her husband Gordon was a POW in Japan during World War 2, and it’s from those origins that Helen still works to lobby for efforts to find those listed as POW-MIA from the Vietnam war.
She keeps a book with every listed Vietnam POW-MIA.
“It’s a part of your family. A lot of the men, they were gone so long, and families didn’t know if they were dead or alive and a lot of the women remarried not knowing. A lot of the returning POW’s didn’t have a home to go to because their wives had remarried thinking they were dead,” Helen says.
Retired from volunteering, she now spends most of her time writing legislators, petitioning for action, with many congressmen and representatives knowing her by name.
“I would write to them continuously, saying this one’s still missing, that one is still missing. Some of them would say 'you don’t want her coming through that door because if she does there’ll be congressmen coming right behind her,” Helen says.
She also works to help homeless veterans in East Texas with supplies and toiletry bags.
Her mission has always been to repay the debt she feels we owe to veterans.
"I happen to love my freedom. And it's the veterans that have kept us free all these years so I have to work for them. I'm going to be still working until the day I die," Smith says.
In fitting humor, Helen says she wants all East Texas veterans to come to her eventual funeral because it will be the first time they see her with her mouth shut.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.