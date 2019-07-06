Crews still working on repairs after May-June storms

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Months after damage was done to one East Texas city, debris and damaged homes still remain, and the work is far from over.
The May and June storms that hit Longview felled hundreds of trees and damaged dozens of homes, and remnants are easily spotted today.
Along Eden Drive for several blocks, you still see numbers of trees that have yet to be cleaned up.
In affected neighborhoods some homes are just now getting repaired.
Some homeowners have been waiting for weeks.
"Got roofing to be done then inside work, plastering. People have to get in line. I had leaks and that's why I wanted that tarp over the roof immediately," said Longview homeowner Betty Scott.
Tons of lumber has been cut away, but not cleared away.
Companies like Gamez Roofing and Cleancut have been working non-stop.
“The complexity of the jobs, we’re not just talking about roofing, framing, a lot of electrical work, siding, it is challenging making sure everything gets done correctly. We are swamped right now,” says Philip Jordan, a managing partner at Cleancut.
But the frequent May and June rains have hampered work.
“Storms, showers pop-up on us out of nowhere. It delays the work getting completed,” Jordan says.
And the crews know that some homeowners have gone two months without repairs.
“We try to put ourselves in our customer’s shoes. We’ll put our full forces at work to get them up and running. It is a painful process when your home gets destroyed by a tree,” says Jordan.
Work crews are estimated to still be working on repair damage from May and June storms throughout the next two months.
