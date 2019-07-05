WATCH: Singer Aaron Watson discusses upcoming East Texas performance

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Country music superstar Aaron Watson visited with East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons on Friday about an upcoming performance in Tyler.
Watson and special guest Chris Colston are set to take the stage on Sept. 21 during the 104th East Texas State Fair.
Watson’s successful 17-year career includes hit singles such as “Kiss That Girl Goodbye" and “Outta Style.” He’s produced more than a dozen albums and performed more than 2,500 shows, according to his website.
Bret Michaels is also set to headline the second weekend of the fair.
The East Texas State Fair takes place Sept. 20 to 29. Tickets to the show are available July 1 at etstatefair.com.
