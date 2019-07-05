VIDEO: One ‘weenie’ wins takes all during Longview dog race

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - On your mark. Set. Get ready for a cuteness overload.
Longview residents kicked off Fourth of July celebrations at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex with rides, a concert, fireworks - and a race involving dachshunds of all sizes.
The City of Longview posted video of the race to social media on Friday.
Which weenie took it all?
Three-year-old repeat champ Daisy. It was her third year to win the competition.
Crowd favorite Gracie - who wowed the audience with as she glided along in her custom wheelchair decked out in American flags - placed first in her qualifying heat round but came in last during the finale.
There were no real losers though. The dogs and the fans both had a great time judging from the enthusiasm in the video.
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the winner of the competition.
