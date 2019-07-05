Tyler police investigating after man found dead

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have confirmed they are investigating a body found with multiple gunshot wounds as a suicide.
The body was found in the 2000 block of Roseland Boulevard, near the Brookshire’s parking lot in the Bergfeld Shopping Center.
Detective Andy Erbaugh said it appeared as though the body, which was identified as male, had been wounded several times by gunfire.
Erbaugh said authorities will continue investigating the matter. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death, according to Erbaugh.
