Smith County official identifies body of veteran found by juveniles in wooded area
Officials have identified a homeless veteran whose body was found in February in a wooded area as Christopher John Michael, 53, of Tyler. (Source: KLTV)
By Ashley M. Slayton | July 5, 2019 at 1:41 PM CDT - Updated July 5 at 2:36 PM

SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Officials have identified a man who was found dead in a wooded area in February.

Friday, Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Larry Christian identified the man as Christopher John Michael, 53, of Tyler. Michael was a homeless U.S. Air Force veteran.

Officials had to obtain DNA from a family member and work with Southwest Forensics in Dallas to identify Michael, who was discovered in a wooded area off Highway 69 South of Interstate 20.

The sheriff’s office said he was found by three juveniles.

Officials say foul play is not suspected and Michael’s death was ruled natural undetermined.

