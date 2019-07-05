Scammers pretend to be Smith County Sheriff’s Office in warrant scheme

Press Release: The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has recently been made aware of a warrant scam in the area. This scam involved a phone call that was received by a Smith County citizen. The caller identified himself as an investigator of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office by specific name. The caller informed the victim that there was a warrant for his arrest for Credit Card Abuse. He instructed the victim to go to a nearby store and purchase a gift card for $600.00. The caller remained on the line with the victim the entire time. Once the card was purchased, the victim provided the caller with the numbers on the gift card.