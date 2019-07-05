Harrison County Sheriff’s Office asking public’s help in finding a runaway teen

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen who was last seen early Friday morning.
According to a press release, Caleb David Nugent, 15, ran away from 7345 U.S. Highway 80 in Hallsville. he was last seen around 12:15 a.m. on Friday. At the time, Nugent was wearing a white T-shirt, a blue-denim cap facing backward, and red or blue shorts.
He is described as being 5-feet-5 inches tall and 110 pounds. The press release also said Nugent has a bald head.
Anyone who sees or locates Nugent is urged to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 923-4000.
