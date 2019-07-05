Harrison County Sheriff’s Office asking public’s help in finding a runaway teen

Caleb Nugent, 15, ran away early Thursday morning. He was last seen in Hallsville. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass | July 5, 2019 at 3:33 PM CDT - Updated July 5 at 3:33 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen who was last seen early Friday morning.

According to a press release, Caleb David Nugent, 15, ran away from 7345 U.S. Highway 80 in Hallsville. he was last seen around 12:15 a.m. on Friday. At the time, Nugent was wearing a white T-shirt, a blue-denim cap facing backward, and red or blue shorts.

He is described as being 5-feet-5 inches tall and 110 pounds. The press release also said Nugent has a bald head.

Anyone who sees or locates Nugent is urged to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 923-4000.

