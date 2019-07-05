Groundskeepers busy at work making sure Longview Lobos stadium satisfies expectations

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A lot goes into making sure the field at Lobos Stadium is ready for a new season; just ask the groundskeeping crew laying down new turf and making sure details are just right in time for preseason exhibition games.
Ishmael Sosa supervises the team who is laying new turf, leveling the field, and making sure each hashmark and yardline numbers are in place. Sosa said it takes a little more than 2 weeks to make sure the field is ready for the 2018 6A Div. II state shampions to defend their title.
“Before we drop any turf down, we have to make sure everything is level, so we check it before anything,” Sosa explained. “It’s gravel first... and then, at the end, the turf.”
Sosa’s team started June 29; by Friday, the field was looking nearly complete, except for cinder blocks covering yardline numbers down a 40-yard stretch of the fresh green turn. Sosa explained that the numbers on a field this nice aren’t simply painted on, they’re glued on.
“We set it, then we cut it around, and we glue it down. In order to [add pressure for the glue] we put blocks on the top,” Sosa explained. “Once the glue is right, we take off the blocks.”
The team uses a heavy roller to make sure the seams become seamless; that way, Sosa explained, groundskeepers didn’t want to repaint numbers every week, and the numbers would become set into the turf to avoid players tripping on them. The same process is used for many of the yardlines and hashmarks.
The turf is even specially made to avoid becoming a soggy mess on rainy nights.
“When it rains, the water goes through, then straight through the drainage to the sidelines,” Sosa said. “The drain goes around the sideline, like 10 feet inside the track.”
Sosa said he hopes to have the stadium ready by mid-July.
