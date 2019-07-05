Gilmer woman who embezzled $60K from employer sentenced to prison

GREGG COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Gilmer woman who racked up more than $60,000 worth of unauthorized charges on an employer’s account has been sentenced to prison.
On July 3, Kimberly Diane Harris, 46, of Gilmer, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for theft.
“While employed with one of Gregg County’s most respected businesses, Harris embezzled over $60K from her employer,” the Gregg County District Attorney’s office said in a statement posted to social media.
An arrest affidavit shows Kilgore police began investigating Harris on Aug. 6. A company employee told an investigator that Harris was terminated for theft and improper bookkeeping.
An audit showed Harris made purchases on a credit card totaling more than $53,000, which were not approved by the employer, according to the affidavit.
Records showed Harris bought a car using the credit card and made monthly payments for about 18 months, which totaled more than $10,000. Harris also bought $4,600 in insurance and multiple purchases from Amazon, iTunes, Groupon, Victoria’s Secret and Walmart.
“I want to be crystal clear that this will not be tolerated in Gregg County! Our local businesses do so much for our community and it is pathetic that someone would steal from the persons who employed them to begin with,” the district attorney’s statement continues.
