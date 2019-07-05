Fallen tree forces temporary closure of Lone Star city offices

LONE STAR, TEXAS (KLTV) - Lone Star City Hall and police department offices will be closed Friday after a tree fell, damaging the building.
Lone Star Police Department posted photos of the incident to social media on Friday along with a statement.
“City Hall offices and the PD offices will be closed today due to a extremely large tree falling on top of City Hall. Police services will still be available,” Cpl. Rathbun wrote.
Residents in need of police assistance are encouraged to contact 911 in the event of an emergency. If it is not an emergency, residents can call Morris County Sheriff’s Office at 903-645-2232 and police will be dispatched to the scene.
