East Texas Ag News: Yellow butterfly vine named Texas superstar plant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The yellow butterfly vine, also known as the yellow orchid vine has been named a Texas superstar selection for its low maintenance requirements and beauty.
The perennial and twining evergreen vine it is a great, well-adapted variety that is low maintenance when it comes to pests, diseases and drought tolerance.
The clusters of dainty flowers on butterfly vine are a brilliant yellow in the summer sun, but it’s actually the seed pods that give the plant its most common name. During summer and fall, the seed pods open like wings that look like butterflies.
The papery pods turn from tan to brown as they mature.
And a fun fact: In order for a plant to be designated as a Texas superstar it must not only be pretty but it must perform well for consumers and growers throughout the state.
