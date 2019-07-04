Tyler police; Westbound traffic will be blocked on Spur 364 for fireworks show

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department issued an advisory earlier this week that warned motorists to be aware that Spur 364 will be closed to all westbound traffic at Loop 323 starting at 9 p.m. night because of the annual fireworks show at Lindsey Park.
Tyler’s Fourth of July celebration will be held at Lindsey Park, which is located at 12557 Spur 364 West. Although the park gates officially opened at 2 p.m. today, the festivities kick off at 4 p.m., and the fireworks show will start after dark (around 9:15 p.m.).
Tyler PD officers are requesting that any people who live off Spur 364 between Loop 323 and State Highway 31 show proof of their residency by presenting their driver’s licenses to the officers stationed at that location. Only residents of that area will be allowed to go west on Spur 364.
Admission to the Fourth of July celebration at Lindsey Park is free. The Kids’ Zone and concessions will begin at 4 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m. The celebration will also feature live entertainment.
The Tyler Police Department’s Facebook post also reminded people that unauthorized fireworks are prohibited inside the city limits.
“The Tyler Police Department reminds everyone that all unauthorized fireworks are prohibited in the City of Tyler unless you have obtained a special permit from the City,” the Facebook post stated. “If you are caught in the park discharging fireworks you will be asked to leave and are subject to a citation.”
Alcohol, smoking, and fireworks are also banned in Tyler’s city parks, including Lake Tyler parks and Lindsey Park, the post stated.
In addition, the Tyler PD Facebook said firing guns into the air in celebration is a violation of the law.
“The act of discharging a firearm in the air is seen by some as a harmless expression of their parent culture or of good cheer,” the Facebook post stated. “The reckless use of any firearm is hazardous, and the act of indiscriminately discharging a firearm in celebration is not as harmless as some believe.”
The Facebook post went on to say that celebratory gunfire, or shots fired into the air, has caused injury, death, and property damage worldwide.
“Any falling object of sufficient mass accelerated by gravity alone has the potential to cause serious injury or death,” the Facebook post stated. “There are several documented instances of citizens being killed by gunfire in the United States alone.”
A previous post on the Tyler Police Department Facebook stated that additional police officers will be on duty for the rest of the Fourth of July weekend. The post stated the officers will be using a program based on crash data within the Tyler city limits to pinpoint target areas.
“With increased traffic conditions in Tyler for the 4th of July holiday, officers will be specifically watching for hazardous violations such as speeding, intersection enforcement, seat belt violations, and most importantly impaired drivers,” the Facebook post stated.
