Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Scattered showers and few isolated thunderstorms will be possible for East Texas this afternoon with highs ranging in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The good news is that once we lose the energy from our daytime heating, any remaining showers and storms will quickly fall apart leading to a mostly dry evening for any firework festivities. Partly to mostly cloudy start for your Friday with a stray sprinkle/drizzle possible early on, but most will stay dry. Decreasing clouds and dry conditions mean lower 90s for afternoon highs tomorrow with a slightly breezy southerly wind around 8-12 mph. The dry trend will last through the weekend as well as the first half of next week with mostly sunny skies and highs slowly creeping into the middle 90s by Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies return on Thursday with a few scattered showers possible. Stay cool on this Fourth of July, be safe, and have fun!