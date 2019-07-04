Prepping for the big show: What goes on behind the scenes of a fireworks display

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’re planning to watch a fireworks show this weekend, you might be focused on having fun and not thinking too much about the work that goes into setting up one of these shows.
“A lot of people don’t realize how much work and effort goes into this,” said Aaron Lloyd, the lead technician for Pyro Shows of Texas. “Now granted, for us, it’s a labor of love. We do this every year because we love doing it. We love celebrating Fourth of July not only because of our great country but everyone that’s involved in making this such a special event.”
Lloyd has been part of the crew for the Tyler fireworks show for the past five years.
“First thing we have to do is come set it up, whether its raining, whether its blazingly [sic] hot, we’re out here were putting all the racks together, we’re getting the explosives secured so you guys are safe and can sit back and enjoy your evening,” said Lloyd.
This year, this show is a family affair. His whole staff is made up of family members.
“It’s good to be out here with my family on the Fourth of July,” said Lloyd. “Many Fourths of July, matter of fact, most of them over the last 20 years I was out there shooting a show, so it’s a special one for sure.”
While preparing for the holiday’s big show, their number one concern is safety.
“Luckily, as things have progressed over the years, we’re no longer in the dark ages where we’re out there with a flare hand firing shell after shell, just hoping everything goes right,” said Lloyd. “We’re able to set everything up safely and secure it so the crowd is safe and then we electronically fire it so were a little distance from the show, so we can monitor it and see what goes on.”
Lloyd said he and his crew have put in a lot of effort to make sure this is one of the best shows Tyler has ever seen.
