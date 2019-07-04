EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Happy 4th of July! Here’s the weather where you live: Warm and humid this morning with a little bit of patchy fog in a few places. Partly cloudy this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A few more afternoon showers and thundershowers are possible, but anything that develops will be gone before any fireworks displays tonight. Temperatures will begin to drop into the 70s by dark when the fireworks will begin. Chances for rain are slim to none for the rest of the week and into the weekend. That means temperatures will begin a steady climb back into the 90s. Saturday and Sunday temperatures will reach the lower 90s and mid 90s are expected by next week. With the high humidity, heat index values, or the “feels like” temperatures will be hitting the triple digits soon.