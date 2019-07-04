Marshall ends its red light camera program

From the Marshall Police Department
MARSHALL, Texas (News Release) - On Saturday, June 1, 2019, Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1631 into law, prohibiting cities from operating photographic traffic camera systems that catch citizens speeding or running red lights and issuing fines. The city of Marshall has ended their participation in the red-light program, in compliance with that law, which took effect on June 2, 2019.
Citations for violations that occurred prior to June 2, 2019, are still valid. Anyone with outstanding citations issued for violations prior to June 2, 2019 should send a check, money order or cashier’s check made out to the City of Marshall. The payment should be mailed to the Marshall Police Department, ATTN: Photo Enforcement, 2101 East End Blvd. North, Marshall, Texas, 75670.