Judson Metro Fire Department celebrates July 4th with flag raising, parade

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Judson Metro Fire Department near Longview celebrated the Fourth of July in their community.
It began with a flag raising on Cox Drive north of Longview at 9:30 a.m.. Then many in the crowd jumped in a variety of vehicles for a parade. Area residents lined the road and waved as about 30 entries rolled by. Fire department vehicles were showcased as they made their way to Northridge Road.
They plan on holding their Fourth of July parade again next year.
