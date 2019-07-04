Great Texas Balloon Race introduces ‘Young Guns’

Gregg County, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans are counting down to the liftoff of the Great Texas Balloon Race in Longview.
It’s coming up at the end of July, and we decided we’d better talk to founder Bill Bussey about it now before he gets too busy.
If you’ve been around Longview for a year or more, you know about the folks maneuvering their hot air balloons in the wind over Longview and the Gregg County Airport every late July. Founder Bill Bussey said there will be something new this year.
“It’s called the Young Guns, and these are young people who just got their license; they must be 29 years of age or under, and they will be competing amongst themselves,” Bussey said.
They will take off after the seasoned pilots and will have “lighter tasks, so to speak.”
“A little less difficult,” Bussey stated.
One of them is 19 year-old Longview resident Blake Aldridge, who has been a pilot for about a year.
“He’s pretty excited you know, and he thinks he will do well. I think he will do well. I trained him, he has to do well,” Bussey said with a laugh.
He expects all the young guns will fly to their capacity and more.
“We’re introducing them to serious world-class type competition,” Bussey pointed out.
Bussey said many new pilots fly for fun or to make a little money, but ...
“I’m of the opinion you need to be a competition pilot in order to be safe,” Bussey revealed.
He’s talking about purposely maneuvering to a target and a landing zone, and not running out of fuel over an East Texas forest or a residential area.
“And that requires skill. You’re not a floater; you’re a flyer, and I think it adds a great deal to safety. That’s my opinion,” Bussey stated.
Because of that, he wants to encourage young pilots to gain experience and knowledge about safe flying.
“See this is the first time this has ever been done, not in the United States, but in the world,” Bussey added.
Bussey finally gets the chance to introduce something new in ballooning. Oh wait, there was that other thing he came up with once upon a time. People call it a Balloon Glow.
The Great Texas Balloon Race is July 26 to 28. Friday morning in the sky over Longview, the rest of the race will be at East Texas Regional Airport and will feature two balloon glows and five bands.
