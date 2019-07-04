Bogues one of final players scratched from Suns Summer League team

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Wednesday was a different day of emotion for former SFA Lumberjack Shannon Bogues.
On Tuesday it seemed Bogues was set to play for the Phoenix Suns in the 2019 NBA Summer League. A day later that is not the case. When the suns put out their final roster for the even in Las Vegas Bogues was not on the list.
SFA Coach Kyle Keller confirmed the news that Bogues was indeed left off the team and said from what was communicated to him that while the Suns like Bogues and his work he was a late cut in the process of setting the final roster. KTRE reached out to Bogues training group, Proven Game, who originally broke the news.
“Shannon was a last-minute scratch,” the group said in a direct twitter message. “They had informed him that he Did indeed make the team and would make the trip to Vegas and even gave him all of his jerseys and equipment for the trip. This morning after practice at the 11th hour they called him in and told him they decided at the last minute to take another player instead.”
Knowing Bogues and his work ethic this will not be the last time you see his name with an NBA team. Bogues, a native of Killeen, was named to the first team NABC Region 23 squad his senior year as well as the Southland Conference 2nd team. Bogues played in all 30 games for the Lumberjacks this past season. Bogues averaged 17.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots in 36.1 minutes per game.
Bogues joined SFA’s 1,000-point club on Feb. 27 against Central Arkansas and finished his SFA career with 1,075 points, the 27th-most in the history of the program. Bogues set the NCAA Division I-era record for games with 10+ points at 31 games.
Bogues is looking to be the first SFA player to be given a spot on a NBA Summer League team since Thomas Walkup joined Golden State in 2016.
