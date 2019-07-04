Bogues left of Suns Summer League roster, still chance to be with franchise

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Wednesday was a different day of emotion for former SFA Lumberjack Shannon Bogues.

On Tuesday it seemed Bogues was set to play for the Phoenix Suns in the 2019 NBA Summer League. A day later that is not the case. When the suns put out their final roster for the even in Las Vegas Bogues was not on the list.

SFA Coach Kyle Keller confirmed the news that Bogues was indeed left off the team and said from what was communicated to him that while the Suns like Bogues and his work he was a late scratch in the process of setting the final roster. KTRE reached out to Bogues who set the record straight.

“I was worked out at a mini-camp the Suns had and I was the last one kept,” Bogues said. “The coaches wanted to keep me.”

Bogues said the decision came down to finances. Bogues explained the owner and general manager had already made some trades and financial obligations to other players.

“It is all good,” Bogues said. “I know I impressed. After the Summer League I could still work out a contract to join their G-League team and even possibly get into training camp with the team.”

Knowing Bogues and his work ethic this will not be the last time you see his name with an NBA team. Bogues, a native of Killeen, was named to the first team NABC Region 23 squad his senior year as well as the Southland Conference 2nd team. Bogues played in all 30 games for the Lumberjacks this past season. Bogues averaged 17.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots in 36.1 minutes per game.

Bogues joined SFA’s 1,000-point club on Feb. 27 against Central Arkansas and finished his SFA career with 1,075 points, the 27th-most in the history of the program. Bogues set the NCAA Division I-era record for games with 10+ points at 31 games.

Bogues is looking to be the first SFA player to be given a spot on a NBA Summer League team since Thomas Walkup joined Golden State in 2016.

