Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy 4th of July! Here’s the weather where you live: Clouds will begin to break after lunch time today. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A few more afternoon showers and thundershowers are possible, but anything that develops will be gone before any fireworks displays tonight. Temperatures will begin to drop into the 70s again by dark when the fireworks will begin. Chances for rain are slim to none for the rest of the week and into the weekend. That means temperatures will begin a steady climb back into the 90s. Saturday and Sunday temperatures will reach the lower 90s and mid 90s are expected by next week. With the high humidity, heat index values, or the “feels like” temperatures will be hitting the triple digits soon.