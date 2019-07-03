Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with another round of afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms. Brief periods of heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds should be expected with the stronger storms. Thanks to the cloud cover and rain chances, our temperatures today will be slightly cooler than yesterday, mostly topping off in the upper 80s. As we head into Thursday we will likely see most of what we see today: muggy lower 70s at the start of the day, partly to mostly cloudy skies with afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms, slightly breezier winds from the south and highs near 90 degrees. If you have any afternoon Independence Day plans it would be a good idea to have a back-up plan or at least make sure you have somewhere inside to go just in case of a pop-up thunderstorm. The good news is that as we get into the evening hours we will lose our daytime heating and any remaining showers or storms should quickly fall apart in time for your outdoor firework celebrations. Partly to mostly sunny skies for your Friday with less than a 10% chance of an afternoon shower, then the dry streak continues throughout the remainder of the weekend as well as the first half of your next work week. Mostly sunny skies, lower to middle 90s and most importantly, dry conditions for the remainder of your 7-day forecast.