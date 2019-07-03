Smith County Bar Association holds public reading of Declaration of Independence

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - On the eve of Independence Day, the Smith County Bar Association held a public reading of the Declaration of Independence.
The event, which took place at noon on Wednesday, commemorates the historic signing of the document.
On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress approved a document announcing the secession of 13 American British colonies from Great Britain.
Simultaneous readings took place in Angelina and Nacogdoches counties at noon at each county’s respective courthouse.
