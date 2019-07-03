Tyler police arrest man in connection to fatal South Broadway crash involving motorcycle

From the Tyler Police Department
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - Tyler Police investigators arrested Tommy Joe Allen, age 60 of Tyler, on two counts of intoxication manslaughter in connection to the fatality crash that occurred on January 9, 2019, 11:59 p.m., at S. Broadway and Amherst.
Allen was the driver of a 2007 Toyota Tundra with a female passenger Susan Pennock Allen, age 57 who were traveling S/bound on S. Broadway at a very high rate of speed. They struck a motorcycle from behind at Amherst and Broadway killing Michael Anthony Gonzalez, age 26 of Tyler.
Susan Allen died days later as a result of injuries she sustained from the crash.
Investigators received the results back from the lab that indicated that Tommy Allen had cocaine in his system at the time of the crash. Investigators presented the arrested affidavit to Judge Jack Skeen who issued an arrest warrant for Allen. His bond was set at $500,000 on each charge of Intoxication Manslaughter.
Allen was arrested today July 3, 2019 and placed into Smith County Jail.