Trends at East Texas fireworks stands

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, Americans buy about one billion dollars worth of fireworks every 4th of July. East Texans contribute to a big portion of that.
Local fireworks vendors say there are some exciting trends in firework sales this year.
Jena Sparkman, operator of Union Fireworks says, “Our hottest selling fireworks are, a lot of times the grand finale which are called cakes. The cakes are a one light show. You light of these and you get a show.”
For the owner of Union Fireworks, this has been a longtime business venture.
“This is our 20th year in business. We started in 1999. Y2K . Thought the world was going to end, and we might as well go out with a bang. So here we are 20 years later still in business,” said Bryan Manely, owner.
The owners of Union Fireworks would like to remind everyone to be thoughtful of pets when shooting off fireworks on July 4, and put them indoors.
