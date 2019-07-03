Suspect arrested in connection to Sunday murder of 36-year-old Tyler man

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Sunday at 1:25 a.m. Smith County deputies responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of County Road 328 West in Tyler. When they arrived, they found a deceased man located inside a vehicle with stab wounds. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said they have arrested a suspect in the crime.
Judge Kerry Russell issued an arrest warrant for Humberto Leal, 39, of Tyler. He was taken into custody at the sheriff’s office and is being booked into the Smith County jail this evening. His bond was set at $500,000.
A separate individual was located at the residence with a gunshot wound as well. This individual was ultimately transported to UT Health Tyler by UT Health EMS for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Smith County Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene for further investigation. A search warrant was drawn and presented to 114th District Judge Christi Kennedy. The warrant was reviewed and signed by Judge Kennedy prior to processing the crime scene.
Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Mitch Shamburger arrived at the scene for the inquest. The deceased individual was identified as Luis Rene Murrufo – 36 of Tyler. Judge Shamburger had the body transported to Forensic Medical in Tyler for the autopsy.
