Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting incident that occurred during Harrison County drug raid

From the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office ERT Team and Sheriff Tom McCool along with members of the Marshall police Dept. ERT team and Chief Cliff Carruth served a search warrant at 806 Cook St in Marshall TX, at approx. 6:30 PM on 07/02/2019.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office ERT Team along with one MPD ERT Officer made entry into the residence while other MPD and HCSO ERT Members held the outside perimeter of the residence. The house was known as a drug location and was known to have weapons. Upon Entry of the residence one person jumped through the rear bedroom window. When the entry team made it to this room they confronted two more subjects. One of the subjects was throwing bags of drugs out of the broken window and would not follow commands or show his hands to the officers. One of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office ERT Team members began to struggle with the suspect. Due to the actions of the suspect and him resisting the arrest caused ERT Member’s firearm to discharge. The projectile grazed the subjects shoulder and was later located in the wall. The subject was taken to the Marshall ER where he was treated and medically cleared. He along with five other subjects were booked into the Harrison County Jail on multiple charges.
Three loaded firearms and large amount of what is believed to be crack cocaine, Methamphetamine, Heroin, Marijuana, Xanax and ecstasy were recovered at the 806 Cook St. residence. Six arrest were made at the location Dontrell Jamall Anderson 25 of Marshall, Ivan Lynn Daniels 24 of Marshall, Michael Wayne Murry 48 of Marshall, Eddie Lee House III 26 of Marshall, Lanica Madella Williams 51 of Marshall, Robert Louis Price III. The list of charges from this incident are Possession of Controlled substance PG 1>=4G<200G, Poss CS PG 4-400G, Poss Marijuana<2oz, Unlawful Poss of firearm by felon
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Fletcher notified Texas Ranger Jenkins due to a firearm being discharged inside the residence. Ranger Jenkins came to the scene to investigate the incident.
We are glad to have these guns, drugs and drug dealers off of our streets. Agencies that work together have safer communities. The working relationship between the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall Police Department is stronger than ever.