Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting incident that occurred during Harrison County drug raid

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office ERT Team along with one MPD ERT Officer made entry into the residence while other MPD and HCSO ERT Members held the outside perimeter of the residence. The house was known as a drug location and was known to have weapons. Upon Entry of the residence one person jumped through the rear bedroom window. When the entry team made it to this room they confronted two more subjects. One of the subjects was throwing bags of drugs out of the broken window and would not follow commands or show his hands to the officers. One of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office ERT Team members began to struggle with the suspect. Due to the actions of the suspect and him resisting the arrest caused ERT Member’s firearm to discharge. The projectile grazed the subjects shoulder and was later located in the wall. The subject was taken to the Marshall ER where he was treated and medically cleared. He along with five other subjects were booked into the Harrison County Jail on multiple charges.