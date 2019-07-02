East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly cloudy, warm and humid overnight tonight across all of East Texas. During the day on Wednesday, we see an increase in showers and thunderstorms over East Texas to 40% during the afternoon and evening hours. For our Independence Day, showers and thunderstorms are again possible in the 30%-40% range during the afternoon/evening hours. Both days, as was the case on Tuesday, the rain should end very near to dusk. That is good news with all of the fireworks displays on the 4th. As we head into the late week, rain chances drop out of the forecast for a few days. This will allow for afternoon high temperatures to climb into the lower to middle 90s. Only slight chances for rain on Monday and Tuesday afternoons of next week.