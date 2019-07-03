OSHA levies $26K fine against Brookshire’s in connection with March warehouse death

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - A federal agency has set a $26,520 fine against a Tyler company in connection with a warehouse death.
Kaspar Holland, 22, was killed in an industrial accident at the Brookshire’s Grocery Company’s warehouse location at the corner of Old Jacksonville Highway and Loop 323 on March 16.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued the fine on June 19 and cited two violations.
Brookshire’s has a deadline in which they can contest the fine.
