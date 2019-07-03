Kilgore police asking public’s help finding man with physical, mental ailments

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore Police Department is searching for a missing man and is asking for the help of the public in locating him.
On Friday, June 28 at about 1:56 a.m. Francisco Venegas, 30, walked out of a local emergency room and has not been seen since that time.
Venegas is a Hispanic male with shoulder-length hair. His beard is a bit fuller than in this picture they say, and he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray flowered camouflage shirt
Venegas is believed to have physical and mental ailments that may put him in danger.
If you have information about his person or his location Please contact Detective Tim Dukes at (903)218-6904, or by e-mail at Charles.dukes@cityofkilgore.com
You may also contact the Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+yourtip. Again refer to case 1906-1871
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.