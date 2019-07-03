Health benefits of volunteering

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -A priceless asset to an East Texas hospital is giving more than what is given.
GMET’s Brennon Gurley shows us how donating your time could boost your self-esteem.
Going to the hospital can be a stressful time, but as you walk through the doors of UT Health East Texas you will soon be greeted by a core group of volunteers.
Annette Whitt has been volunteering for 36 years at UT Health East Texas. She says, “You hope to make their visit easier and like I had a lady this morning that needed a hug and that’s what I do.”
Whitt has a heart for service as she has been giving back to hospital for 36 years. She says she has no plans of stopping anytime soon.
“I think it’s more about the people you deal with. If they’re anxious you try to soften that anxiousness,” explains Whitt.
The veteran volunteer has put in nearly 9 thousand hours over the years, and says the work is rewarding.
An on-going study suggests volunteering your time is a key habit that helps create happiness..
“I enjoy it first place, I get a lot out of it more I think, I receive more than I give. I meet a lot of great people,” adds Whitt.
Cassie Ebbert, Manager of Volunteer Resources, UT Health East Texas. She says volunteers are a valuable resource. “Our caregivers have lots of people they’re carrying for. Our volunteers can stop, sit down, spend the time with somebody, get to know them, talk to them."
While most kids are soaking up the sun, juniors Callie Sparks and Jake Jensen are lifting people’s spirits up as they shadow different areas of the hospital.
“This shows you what goes on behind the scenes and like seeing all this and seeing what puts the hospital together it’s incredible seeing goes into it,” says Sparks.
“I’ve only been to the hospital for like surgeries and stuff. I’ve never seen what it’s like for the doctors and the people that work here. There’s a lot more to it that I’ve learned,” adds Jensen.
Both teens were selected to be a part of the month long “Junior Volunteer Program”. Sparks says this experience is allowing her to gain exposure in the medical field as she prepares for her future.
“This has been one of the best things that I’ve ever done for my future and for myself,” adds Sparks.
Hospital staffers say the time that is committed by volunteers is a priceless asset to the patients.“Healthcare work isn’t always just a job but its personal and it’s a lot about interactions you make with individuals,” says Ebbert.
According to hospital staffers last year, UT Health East Texas saved $500,000 by hiring vol
