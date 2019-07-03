East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Once again today, showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to persist through sunset across East Texas. We will likely see the same for our Independence Day tomorrow. Most of the rain should end near sunset on Thursday, allowing for the fireworks celebrations to happen at or very near the time slated. As we head into the end of the work week, the chances for showers drops out of the forecast for quite a while. High pressure should settle over the south central United States, keeping rain chances at bay and allowing temperatures to rise to a more normal summer-like feel. Get ready for the summertime heat...it is on its way.