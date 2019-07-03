Bodycam video shows Harrison County deputy striking handcuffed man

HARRISON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Waskom man who says he was beaten by a Harrison County deputy after being taken into custody without cause has filed a lawsuit against five sheriff’s office employees.
Video released by an attorney shows Charles Collins, who uses a wheelchair, being transferred from a patrol car into a chair at the Harrison County Jail Annex. Once Collins is in the wheelchair, a man in a Harrison County deputy uniform punches Collins in the face and upper body.
Harrison County Deputy Charles “Chase” Dotson is accused of attacking the man and has since resigned. A spokesman for Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says they suspended the deputy and began investigation with Texas Rangers several weeks before a complaint was filed.
Dotson was arrested on May 18 on a charge of official oppression.
Deputies Vences Cruz and Ryan Roop and jailers Caleb Oden and Clint Mathers are named defendants for “failure to take any measures to protect Mr. Collins from Deputy Dotson’s brutal attack.”
Collins is claiming violation of his Constitutional rights, including excessive force, unreasonable seizure without suspicion or probable cause; deprivation of due process; and delaying access to medical care for injuries received while in custody.
The lawsuit says the incident happened in November 2018 when Collins was taken into custody after damaging a sliding door and “some belongings” at his residence in Waskom.
Dotson allegedly told Collins and his family that he was “going to arrest Mr. Collins so that he could “sleep it off” and that his girlfriend could bond him out the next day and pay a fine.” Dotson then drove in excess of 100 miles per hour to the jail annex, the lawsuit says. Collins was restrained by handcuffs with his legs strapped to the wheelchair at the time he was struck, the lawsuit says.
Collins was treated at the hospital for his injuries. He is requesting a jury trial and monetary compensation.
