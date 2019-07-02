Tyler Pounds Regional Airport to mark inaugural Frontier Airlines flight Tuesday

Frontier Airlines is set to make its inaugural flight to Tyler Pounds Regional Airport on Tuesday.
By Lane Luckie | July 2, 2019 at 3:49 AM CDT - Updated July 2 at 4:01 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines is set to make its inaugural flights to East Texas on Tuesday.

Seasonal service with direct flights to Denver from Tyler Pounds Regional Airport is scheduled on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays through this Fall.

Right now, an introductory one-way fare of 39 dollars is being offered.

Frontier joins American Eagle as the second airline at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, following the pull-out of United Express in 2016.

Tyler becomes Frontier Airlines’ sixth destination in Texas, according to their website.

