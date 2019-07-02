Tyler nurse convicted, sentenced to 6 years for Exploitation of an Elderly Person

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler nurse has been found guilty of exploiting an elderly person, and will spend six years in prison as a result.
On Tuesday, a jury found Karen Elaine Madrid guilty of the charge of Exploitation of an Elderly person. The evidence at the trial showed that Madrid, who is a nurse, met the victim of her crime at a local hospital, and later became his caretaker. The victim, who suffers from dementia, was found by neighbors to have no food in his house, and a missing vehicle.
Adult Protective Services and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation after neighbors reported this. Bank records revealed that Madrid had charged over $25,000 of expenses to the victim, including a vacation for herself and her boyfriend to New York City.
Madrid was sentenced to six years in prison.
